Judge Andrew Menary ruled in favour of lifting reporting restrictions, after an application by the media.

The teenager charged with the murders of three little girls in Southport has been named as Axel Rudakubana.

The 17-year-old appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court just after 10.00am on Thursday (August 1), before facing Liverpool Crown Court shortly after midday. Until now, the teenager, from Banks, Lancashire, could not be named due to automatic anonymity because of his age.

Teenager charged with the murders of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 others arrives at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2024. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

However, Judge Andrew Menary has now ruled in favour of lifting reporting restrictions, after an application by the media. His identity has therefore been revealed as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, born August 7 2006.

Mr Rudakubana was charged with the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, shortly after midnight on Thursday. The three little girls - aged six, seven, and nine - were killed after a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children in Southport on Monday.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Originally from Cardiff, the 17-year-old was arrested at his home in Banks, shortly after the horrific attack and, as well as three counts of murder, was charged with ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The court heard that Rudakubana would have lost his anonymity next week when he turns 18-years-old. Judge Menary said: “Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.”

Shortly after ruling that Mr Rudakubana’s identity could be revealed by the media, Judge Menary ordered that he be remanded in youth custody. A plea and trial preparation hearing has been set for Friday, October 25 at Liverpool Crown Court.