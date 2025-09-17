Detectives have issued CCTV images of three men who may be able to assist with their enquiries following a serious assault at a Liverpool city centre bar.

It was reported at around 12.30am on Saturday, August 30, a man was passing through crowds in front of Soho Bar on Concert Square when another man punched him in the face and two other men joined in the assault in an unprovoked attack.

Detectives have issued CCTV images of three men who may be able to assist with their enquiries following a serious assault at a Liverpool city centre bar. | Merseyside Police

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained a broken jaw which required surgery.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects responsible, and detectives have issued images of three men they believe could assist with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked assault where the victim sustained a broken jaw, and he is still recovering from the injury.

“People should be able to enjoy a night out without being subjected to any kind of violence or fear of being assaulted.”

She added: “I am appealing to the three men featured in the images, or anyone who recognises them to come forward.

“We believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which can help with police with their investigation should call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here.