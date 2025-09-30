Teenagers, 15 and 18, arrested after man hospitalised with 'life-changing' injury

Two teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old was hospitalised with a “potentially life-changing” injury.

At around 12.20am on Saturday (September 27), emergency services were called to The Stanley Arms on Roby Road to reports of an 18-year-old entering the premises with a serious injury to his arm, believed to have been sustained at a party in a nearby address.

The teenager was taken to hospital with Merseyside Police stating on Saturday that he was in a serious but stable condition. A 17-year-old girl also sustained a minor hand injury.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and Section 18 wounding with intent. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. Both have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: "This was an assault with a bladed weapon, which has left the victim in hospital for treatment of a serious and potentially life-changing injury.”

He added that, on Saturday, the force was gathering witness accounts, CCTV, and other footage.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000797038. You can also report information via their website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.