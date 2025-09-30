The restaurant is taking over a former shop.

A new restaurant is coming to Liverpool and promising to “bring an even bigger buzz to Bold Street”.

Coco Brazil Rodizio Bar & Grill is set to open on the popular foodie street next month, in the former site of the Elis Brigham store.

Dubbed a “high-end” restaurant, more than £350,000 has been spent refurbishing the building over the last six months.

A spokesperson for Coco Brazil said: “It’s going to be vibrant and alive and fresh. With events and live music nights it will become the restaurant people will go to not just to eat, but to mingle and dance, and have an amazing time.

Coco Brazil, Bold Street, Liverpool. | Submitted

“It’s going to bring a bigger buzz than ever to Bold Street - and the dazzling interior we’ve created will be the perfect go-to for all those selfies and social media posts.”

The restaurant will have capacity for 110 diners, and feature a grand staircase leading to a new mezzanine level.

On the ground floor will be a Rodízio service, where premium cuts of meat keep coming to the table, and on the upper floor, an à la carte restaurant with seafood, lighter dishes and vegetarian options.

A spokesperson added: “We are so excited to bring such an incredible restaurant to the city. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Coco Brazil is scheduled to open on October 8.