Two Tesco stores in Liverpool raided by 'group of masked men on Sur-ron bikes'

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
One of the Tesco stores on Longmoor Lane.placeholder image
One of the Tesco stores on Longmoor Lane. | Google
Two Tesco stores in Liverpool were burgled overnight by a group masked men who fled or Sur-ron bikes, Merseyside Police believe.

The first incident took place in Fazakerley at around 12.40am on Wednesday (October 1), at the Tesco Express store on Longmoor Lane. A quantity of cash was stolen during the burglary and damage caused to the doors.

Most Popular

At 2.45am, a further burglary took place at a second Tesco Express store, around 1.5 miles away, also on Longmoor Lane. A quantity of cash was again taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In both incidents, Merseyside Police said four males wearing balaclavas and riding Sur-ron bikes were again seen travelling away from the area. It is believed the two cases are linked.

One of the Tesco stores on Longmoor Lane.placeholder image
One of the Tesco stores on Longmoor Lane. | Google

Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “Due to the similar circumstances involved in both burglaries we believe these two incidents are linked and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to identify the people responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Longmoor Lane, especially taxi or delivery drivers, to check their dashcams to see if they captured anything significant.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000807232.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:TescoLiverpoolMerseyside Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice