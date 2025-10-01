Two Tesco stores in Liverpool raided by 'group of masked men on Sur-ron bikes'
The first incident took place in Fazakerley at around 12.40am on Wednesday (October 1), at the Tesco Express store on Longmoor Lane. A quantity of cash was stolen during the burglary and damage caused to the doors.
At 2.45am, a further burglary took place at a second Tesco Express store, around 1.5 miles away, also on Longmoor Lane. A quantity of cash was again taken.
In both incidents, Merseyside Police said four males wearing balaclavas and riding Sur-ron bikes were again seen travelling away from the area. It is believed the two cases are linked.
Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “Due to the similar circumstances involved in both burglaries we believe these two incidents are linked and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to identify the people responsible.
“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Longmoor Lane, especially taxi or delivery drivers, to check their dashcams to see if they captured anything significant.”
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000807232.
You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.