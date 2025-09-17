Man, 47, charged with stabbing shopkeeper to death in Bootle pleads not guilty
Officers were called to Low Cost Food and Wine, on Stanley Road, near its junction with Wadham Road, shortly after 5.05pm on Friday, June 20, and found 44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah with stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital but sadly passed away a short time later.
A Home Office post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.
Speaking to Liverpool Crown Court through an interpreter on a video link from prison, Nimalarajah Mathiyadarana also denied having a bladed article in a public place.
The 47-year-old, who admitted two counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order, was told he would stand trial for murder in January.