“You have entrenched racist attitudes” - judge tells the 44-year-old before sending him to prison.

A yob with 'entrenched racist attitudes' has been jailed for three years and four months - the heaviest sentence handed out so far to rioters on Merseyside.

Gareth Metcalfe, who was in the forefront of the violence in Southport the day after the tragic killing of three little girls, has previously committed racially and religiously aggravated offences.

Liverpool Crown Court heard on Tuesday that a 'disturbing' pre-sentence report for one of his earlier 21 convictions, told how he began to struggle when arrested for domestic abuse and called the police officers, ‘Muslim protectors’ and ‘Muslim sh**gers'.

And when a Probation Service officer attempted to ring him in order to prepare a pre-sentence report in relation to his subsequent conviction, they received a voicemail recording of Metcalfe saying: ‘F*** Islam, leave a message.’

Chris Taylor, prosecuting, who told the court about Metcalfe’s involvement in the Southport protests, said: “This defendant has racist entrenched views that may cause this court concern and were manifested in his behaviour on the 30th.”

Simran Garcha, defending, said that the father of three, accepted that at some stages he was at the front of a large crowd. “He is extremely embarrassed by his behaviour and wishes to apologise to the police and court. He concedes his anger and frustration consumed him. He was swept up by his rage following the brutal murder that occurred close to home. He accepts with his hindsight that his behaviour was a shameful and disrespectful response and accepts his behaviour was deplorable."

Judge Neil Flewitt KC, said that while there was no evidence he threw anything at police officers during the disturbance in St Luke’s Road his actions 'undoubtedly encouraged others……you must share the blame for their actions'.

The court heard that while a vigil was being held for the children Metcalfe and about 1,000 others were focused on violence and targeting a local mosque. Mr Taylor said, “There were chants of this is our f***ing country, s***houses, and scumbag b*****ds.”

Gareth Metcalfe was jailed for three years and four months at Liverpool Crown Court. | Merseyside Police

Mr Taylor added: “The footage shows the large crowd gathering. There are comments to officers saying ‘how do you sleep at night?’ Somebody shouted ‘I wish it was your kids you, little bacon'. There are shouts of 'there’s no containing us, we want our country back'. After a loud bang Metcalfe is pointing and shouting at officers as the crowd chant ‘Who the f*** is Allah?’. The crowd continue to shout ‘save our kids’ and ‘Tommy, Tommy, Tommy, Tommy Robinson'.” Protesters try to form a flaming barricade with wheelie bins, said Mr Taylor.

The 44-year-old of Cambridge Gardens, Southport, had pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Alongside him in the dock were Philip Prescot, 38, of Sefton Street, Southport, and David Frank Hill, 38 years, of Bianca Street, Bootle. They also admitted violent disorder and Prescot received 28 months and Hill two years.

Judge Flewitt told the trio: “This was clearly racially or religiously motivated disorder targeting the Muslim community but also the police officers who were doing their best to protect them and their property. This incident was made all the more serious by the fact that it took place soon after and in the same area as the tragic events of the previous day. I have no doubt that your actions added to the distress already felt by the local community.”

He told Metcalfe that he agreed with the author of the pre-sentence report 'that you have demonstrate an established pattern of racially motivated behaviour and that you have entrenched racist attitudes towards Muslims'.

“Although you have previously told a probation officer that you would never act on those views, that is exactly what you did during the early hours of July 30.” Judge Flewitt also told him: “You have indicated that you are embarrassed by your conduct and apologise for it but given your deeply held racist views I approach that expression of remorse with some scepticism.”

When Metcalfe was led to the cells he mouthed something behind his hand at his parents and his dad shouted to him “see you Gareth, love you.” Hill asked the judge, “How long did I get?”