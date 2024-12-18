The 18-year-old accused of killing three children in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport appeared in court today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Axel Rudakubana, of Old School Close, Banks, Lancashire, is charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

The girls died following the stabbings at The Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, shortly before midday on July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, is charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; who died following the stabbings at The Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, shortly before midday on July 29. | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Rudakubana appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from HMP Belmarsh wearing a grey sweatshirt. Around 15 family members, including Alice’s parents, were in the public gallery for the hearing.

The 18-year-old moved his head from side to side at times as the charges were read to him at the preparatory hearing, where pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf after he failed to reply in response to the charges against him.

He is charged with three counts of murder and the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is also charged with possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleas of not guilty were entered to all 16 counts on the indictment.

He last appeared in court in November, when the case was adjourned.

The preparatory hearing was originally due to be held on December 12 but was delayed until this week.

A trial date has been set for January 20, with the case expected to last four to six weeks.