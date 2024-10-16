Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Merseyside Police have revealed the identity of the man fatally stabbed at a block flats in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Paul Foster, 47, from Newsham Park, was stabbed and killed in West Derby in the early hours of October 15. He was rushed to hospital with a puncture wound after emergency services arrived at a block of flats on Muirhead Avenue at around 1.40am, but he was pronounced dead.

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder: a 24-year-old woman from Anfield; a 49-year-old woman from West Derby; a 38-year-old woman from Litherland. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Merseyside Police has appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area at the time of the fatal stabbing to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place which resulted in Paul tragically losing his life. Our thoughts and condolences remain with this family.

“Although we have arrested three people in connection with this incident, we continue to appeal for people who saw or heard something suspicious to please come forward as a matter of urgency.

“I ask those who live in the area to please check your CCTV or doorbell footage to see if it has captured anything which could assist our inquiries. Muirhead Avenue is a busy main road, so if you were driving past at around the time of the incident, please review your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything.”

You can pass on information via @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 24000877985.