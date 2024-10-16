The Ivy Liverpool restaurant to open before Christmas - and jobs available
Troia Restaurants secured planning permission earlier this year to bring the popular brand - loved by the rich and famous - to the city centre. Now, after months of anticipation, work is underway to transform the historic former bank building into a 180-cover Ivy Brasserie restaurant.
Becoming the Ivy’s third venue in the North West, the city centre restaurant will showcase the opulent interior the brand is known for, while retaining the Grade I listed building’s original charm, and feature a 14-person private dining room.
The brasserie will offer a range of food from breakfast and brunch to its all day A La Carte offerings and its signature Sunday roast. The stunning new venue will also offer afternoon tea and veggie and vegan options.
The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie will be led by the city’s very own Kate Keyes, an experienced General Manager who has extensive experience in the city’s hospitality scene, and there are a range of job opportunities available.
Laura Mills, Managing Director at The Ivy Collection, explained: “We’re so excited to bring The Ivy Collection to the fantastic city of Liverpool. Since opening our Spinningfields restaurant in Manchester, we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming many Liverpool residents to The Ivy who have made the trip to dine with us.
“We’re delighted that this extraordinary city, steeped in history, culture and rich heritage, will have its very own Ivy Brasserie where we can welcome everyone to enjoy The Ivy experience for any and all occasions.”
While an exact opening date has not yet been announced, The Ivy has revealed that its new Liverpool restaurant will open “ahead of the festive season”, promising to “bring Christmas to Liverpool, the Ivy way.”
More details about the opening will be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information about job roles, please contact [email protected].
