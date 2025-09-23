A man has been arrested following a reported sexual assault in Seaforth in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 21).

A woman in her 20s reported that she had been walking down Crosby Road South at around 5.45am when a male on a bike followed her.

The man placed his hand across her mouth, pushed her to the floor, before she screamed and the suspect ran off towards Belgrade Road.

Merseyside Police said extensive witness and CCTV enquiries are continuing and a 27-year-old man from Litherland has arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Suffield said: "This is a deeply concerning incident and our investigation continues. The victim was understandably left extremely shaken and we will support her through this process.

“A man has been arrested, but I would still urge anyone who lives in the area to check your own, CCTV, dashcam and any doorbell devices should there be anything which helps this work. Any information could be vital, so let us make the assessment.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000780190.

You can also report information via the police website or call 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.