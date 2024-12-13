The highly-awaited Daffodil floating restaurant and bar is finally ready to welcome customers on board, after five years in the making.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than six decades, the Royal Daffodil took thousands of passengers across the Mersey before being decommissioned and falling into disrepair.

A £3.5m restoration project by owners Philip Olivier and Joshua Boyd has seen the ship transformed into a stunning restaurant, bar and events space - renamed Daffodil - which arrived at Canning Dock last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld about what makes the project so special, Joshua Boyd said: "I think everyone's been on the ferries at some point, haven't they? With Nan and Grandad or, you know, a lot of people have been engaged on the ferries and have got family who've worked on them or have serviced them over the years.”

Daffodil floating restaurant, Liverpool. | Nineteen PR

Daffodil Floating Restaurant, Liverpool. | Daffodil

Daffodil Floating Restaurant, Liverpool. | Daffodil

The floating venue is now finally ready to welcome guests and will officially open on Sunday, December 15. The Promenade Bar will be open, offering an all-day menu that does not require pre-bookings.

The Main Deck restaurant will also open for the first guests with a ticket to dine aboard Daffodil, with a festive menu offering a sumptuous array of dishes created by Head Chef Darren James-Campbell and team.

The Daffodil team has confirmed that the Wheelhouse mini-museum exhibit, dedicated to the history of the Mersey Ferries, is still in the pipeline, pending funding.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].