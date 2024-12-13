Daffodil Liverpool: Historic Mersey Ferry to finally open as new floating restaurant - official opening date
For more than six decades, the Royal Daffodil took thousands of passengers across the Mersey before being decommissioned and falling into disrepair.
A £3.5m restoration project by owners Philip Olivier and Joshua Boyd has seen the ship transformed into a stunning restaurant, bar and events space - renamed Daffodil - which arrived at Canning Dock last month.
Speaking to LiverpoolWorld about what makes the project so special, Joshua Boyd said: "I think everyone's been on the ferries at some point, haven't they? With Nan and Grandad or, you know, a lot of people have been engaged on the ferries and have got family who've worked on them or have serviced them over the years.”
The floating venue is now finally ready to welcome guests and will officially open on Sunday, December 15. The Promenade Bar will be open, offering an all-day menu that does not require pre-bookings.
The Main Deck restaurant will also open for the first guests with a ticket to dine aboard Daffodil, with a festive menu offering a sumptuous array of dishes created by Head Chef Darren James-Campbell and team.
The Daffodil team has confirmed that the Wheelhouse mini-museum exhibit, dedicated to the history of the Mersey Ferries, is still in the pipeline, pending funding.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.