After a multi-million renovation, the historic Mersey Ferry, Daffodil, is set to open as a floating restaurant and bar offering a ‘unique’ dining experience on Liverpool’s waterfront.

A multi-million pound renovation of a historic Mersey Ferry into a floating restaurant and bar space is to officially open to the public next month. For more than six decades, the MV Royal Daffodil took thousands of passengers across the river connecting Liverpool and the Wirral before being decommissioned and falling into disrepair.

Renamed Daffodil, the £3.5m project is being fronted by directors Josh Boyd and Philip Borg-Olivier, the former Brookside actor. The pair have now confirmed the restaurant, bar and events space will open for the first time on December 9.

Around 50 jobs are to be created through the new venue, which was first signed off by Liverpool Council in June last year. Having originally been submitted in 2019, fresh designs were put forward to reimagine the ferry – once known as MV Overchurch – into a restaurant, bar and event space last summer.

The Daffodil will be anchored at a mooring point located within Canning Dock, leased from Canal and River Trust. The team has also confirmed that the Wheelhouse mini-museum exhibit, dedicated to the history of the Mersey Ferries, is still in the pipeline, pending funding.

Mr Boyd said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Daffodil will be ready to welcome guests in December. We’ve poured our hearts into restoring this iconic vessel and can’t wait to introduce it to the people of Liverpool and visitors from around the world.”

Bookings are now open to dine on the Daffodil, with the 126-cover restaurant offering located on the main deck of the ship. The Promenade bar area of Daffodil is situated on the upper deck having undergone refurbishment at Garston dock having fallen into a dilapidated condition.

Mr Olivier added: “Daffodil is not just another venue; it’s an iconic piece of Merseyside’s history reborn for a modern audience. From the food and drinks to the events and atmosphere, we’re offering something truly unique on the waterfront.”

Mr Boyd told Liverpool Council’s planning committee how the pair wanted to use the former ferry to create a “visitor economy focused hospitality destination.” He added: “There is a huge regard and admiration for this vessel so it is important to create a scheme which stands up to the quality of the waterfront in Liverpool.”

Bookings can be made online at daffodilliverpool.co.uk