Watch you latest Merseyside news update.

📰 More than 150,000 people attended the Grand National Festival at Aintree. Despite the high number of race-goers there were just four arrests over the three days. Merseyside Police have thanked the thousands of race-goers for their behaviour throughout.

📰 Liverpool Arab Arts Festival returns this summer with ten days celebrating the best Arab arts and culture. The longest running Arab arts festival in the UK, this year's theme explores language and translation. It takes place from Thursday July 7 to Sunday July 17.

