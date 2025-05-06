These Sefton neighbourhoods have the highest levels of data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000

Sefton is divided into 38 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in Sefton with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Southport Waterfront In the Southport Waterfront area, there were 331.5 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Aquilina, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . Bootle South In the Bootle South area, there were 254.4 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View

3 . Bootle North In the Bootle North area, there were 165.9 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth