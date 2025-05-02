The 17 safest neighbourhoods to live in Sefton, according to the latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd May 2025, 13:58 BST

Discover the 17 Sefton neighbourhoods with the lowest crime rates according to the latest data.

These Sefton neighbourhoods have the lowest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The

Sefton is divided into 38 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in Sefton with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Maghull North West & Lydiate area, there were 30 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Maghull North West & Lydiate

In the Maghull North West & Lydiate area, there were 30 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | John Bradley/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia

In the Ainsdale West area, there were 32.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Ainsdale West

In the Ainsdale West area, there were 32.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Mike Pennington via Wikimedia

In the Formby West & Freshfield North area, there were 32.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Formby West & Freshfield North

In the Formby West & Freshfield North area, there were 32.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View

In the Hillside area, there were 38.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Hillside

In the Hillside area, there were 38.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | David Dixon via Wikimedia

