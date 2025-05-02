These Sefton neighbourhoods have the lowest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The

Sefton is divided into 38 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in Sefton with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Maghull North West & Lydiate In the Maghull North West & Lydiate area, there were 30 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | John Bradley/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia

2 . Ainsdale West In the Ainsdale West area, there were 32.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Mike Pennington via Wikimedia

3 . Formby West & Freshfield North In the Formby West & Freshfield North area, there were 32.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View