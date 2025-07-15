Emotional Diogo Jota mural unveiled outside popular matchday pub

A heartfelt mural honouring Diogo Jota has been unveiled in Liverpool, capturing the late footballer's spirit in a beautiful tribute by artist John Culshaw.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brilliant tribute to Diogo Jota has been completed near Anfield, following his tragic death earlier this month.

The 28-year-old Liverpool star died alongside his brother, after their car went off a road in the province of Zomora and caught fire in the early hours of July 3. His brother André Silva, who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, was just 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned Liverpool artist John Culshaw has now created an incredible mural honouring the Reds’ forward, painted on the exterior of the Halfway House on Walton Road.

Diogo Jota mural Anfield. | John Culshaw

The pub is located right near where many Liverpool fans gather before and after football fixtures, with the artwork showing Jota smiling and creating a heart sign with his hands.

Sharing photos of the incredible mural on Instagram, John Culshaw said: “This week I have been working on this tribute to Diogo Jota on the Halfway House pub, to show what he meant to us.

“As Liverpool fans we know how to deal with tragedy and show our appreciation to someone who has given us so much. I picked this image to paint because it shows Diogo sending love out to the fans and by immortalising him in our city, it shows that we are sending the love right back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota mural Anfield. | John Culshaw

“Diogo has given us so many memories, it’s only right that he will remain our number 20 forever. RIP Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. I’d like to say a massive thank you to the guys at @4.seasonevents I couldn’t have got this mural done without their help.”

The words ‘Forever 20’ have also painted on a wall on Sybil Road, with fans and Jota’s family adding their own messages of remembrance. Renowned street artist Paul Curtis is also creating a mural for Diogo and his brother in Anfield.