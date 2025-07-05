The Liverpool squad, along with several members of the footballing world, have attended the funeral service of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva which has taken place in Portugal on Saturday morning.

The siblings were killed in car accident in north west Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning. The tragedy has seen an outpouring of emotion from Liverpool’s players and staff along with all those who played with Jota at his previous clubs and for the Portugal national team.

Tributes have come from all corners with clubs, players and those from the wider world paying tribute to Jota. The player joined Liverpool in 2020 and recently married his long-term partner, Rute. The couple have three kids together. Liverpool have agreed to pay the remaining two years of Jota’s contract in full to his family.

In a heartfelt tribute, Reds boss Arne Slot said: “For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals. The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.

“There were also the parts that not everyone got to see. The person who never sought popularity but found it anyway. Not a friend to two people, a friend to everyone. Someone who made others feel good about themselves just by being with them. A person who cared deeply for his family.”

1 . Diogo Jota and Andre Silva funeral service Portugal's national football team coach Spanish Roberto Martinez arrives for the funerals of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Diogo Jota and Andre Silva funeral service Manchester City player Ruben Dias arrives for the funerals of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Diogo Jota and Andre Silva funeral service Wolverhampton Wanderers' player Nelson Semedo arrives for the funerals of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Diogo Jota and Andre Silva funeral service Former football player of Portugal Ricardo Carvalho arrives for the funerals of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto | AFP via Getty Images