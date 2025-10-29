Dog attack near Wirral pub leaves two people and pet injured

Egremont promenade. | Google

Two people were injured during a dog attack near a Wirral pub, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

At around 2.35pm on Tuesday (October 28), officers were called to Tobin Street in Egremont to reports of a dog, described as a Staff cross boxer, attacking a Pomeranian dog on the promenade, close to the Ferry pub.

The Pomeranian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a vets for treatment. Two people sustained hand injuries, believed to have been as they attempted to separate the dogs.

Merseyside Police said enquiries are ongoing and the owner of the dog has been identified.

Anyone who saw the incident or lives close by and has any CCTV or other information is asked to contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 25000884499. You can also report information via their website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: here. In an emergency always call 999.