Progress on modern £26m Mersey Ferry unveiled in new pictures
New photographs show progress on the first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years.
The £26m vessel is being built at Cammell Laird and is described as “the most advanced Mersey Ferry ever”. It will become the sixth Mersey Ferry to bear the ‘Royal Daffodil’ name first used in the early 1900s when it enters service.
Local photographer Ian Fairbrother managed to snap sneak peek images of the ferry at the Birkenhead site ahead of its launch.
Due to enter service in 2026, the new ferry is designed with modern hybrid propulsion that will offer improved environmental performance, greater accessibility, and enhanced comfort for passengers.
While the ship has a modern design, it features the traditional Mersey Ferry colours of red, black and white, showcasing its rich heritage.