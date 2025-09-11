The dog was seized by Merseyside Police.

A woman was injured and a dog was killed in a dog attack near St Michael’s Station in Liverpool yesterday evening (September 10).

At around 8.00pm, it was reported that a woman aged in her 20s had been walking her Whippet dog in a woodland area just off Southwood Road.

Merseyside Police said that another dog, which was walking without a lead by a woman, attacked the Whippet and also caused a “serious hand injury” to its owner.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital and unfortunately, her dog died from the injuries.

Priory Wood, Liverpool. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

Merseyside Police confirmed that the dog was located nearby without its owner and has been seized. It is believed that the dog is a bull-type breed and enquiries are ongoing to find its owner.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This was a shocking incident in which a woman was walking her dog when they were attacked by another dog.

“We believe this dog was a bull-type breed and it wasn’t on a lead.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the owner, who didn’t stay at the scene and had left the area when officers arrived.

“This would have been a very traumatic experience for the victim, who has not only lost her dog but also suffered a serious hand injury.

“If you saw anything or know any information about what happened, please come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 25000751657.You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.