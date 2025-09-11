Dog seized after 'shocking' fatal dog attack near Liverpool train station
A woman was injured and a dog was killed in a dog attack near St Michael’s Station in Liverpool yesterday evening (September 10).
At around 8.00pm, it was reported that a woman aged in her 20s had been walking her Whippet dog in a woodland area just off Southwood Road.
Merseyside Police said that another dog, which was walking without a lead by a woman, attacked the Whippet and also caused a “serious hand injury” to its owner.
Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital and unfortunately, her dog died from the injuries.
Merseyside Police confirmed that the dog was located nearby without its owner and has been seized. It is believed that the dog is a bull-type breed and enquiries are ongoing to find its owner.
Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This was a shocking incident in which a woman was walking her dog when they were attacked by another dog.
“We believe this dog was a bull-type breed and it wasn’t on a lead.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the owner, who didn’t stay at the scene and had left the area when officers arrived.
“This would have been a very traumatic experience for the victim, who has not only lost her dog but also suffered a serious hand injury.
“If you saw anything or know any information about what happened, please come forward as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 25000751657.You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.