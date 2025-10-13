These 17 puppies and dogs are just a handful of the lovable canines currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre - and they are hoping to find a forever home this autumn.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has over 30 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make a rescue animal’s dream come true?
Here are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Red - Boxer
Red is a Boxer. Red can walk with other dogs but is far too over the top off lead so will need to be the only dog at home. He also requires an adult environment free from children as he has shown some resource guarding in his previous home. Red is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours once he has settled in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Charity - Crossbreed
Charity is a Crossbreed. Charity was found dumped in a field and is unlikely to have lived in a home so will need a patient family who are wiling to start from scratch with her. She would like a pet free home where any children are of high school age. Charity cannot be rehomed to anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised, any concerns about this can be addressed on application. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Narla - German Shepherd cross
Narla is a German Shepherd cross, who can live with teenagers but will need to be the only pet at home as she is very reactive to other dogs. She's house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry once she's settled in. Narla is very strong on her lead. She is estimated to be between one and two years old. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Nova - Crossbreed
Nova is a Crossbreed. She needs an understanding home where she can be the only dog and any children are of high school age as she is nervous around others. She has never lived in a home and will need all her training from scratch. Nova cannot be rehomed to anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised. | Dogs Trust Merseyside