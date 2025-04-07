Meet 17 delightful rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for new homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST

These delightful rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for new homes in Liverpool.

Located in Huyton, Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Border Collie, English Springer Spaniel, Italian Corso, Greyhound, Belgian Shepherd and more.

Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s newest adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Bailey is an English Springer Spaniel. He is looking for a new home in Merseyside.

1. Bailey - English Springer Spaniel

Bailey is an English Springer Spaniel. He is looking for a new home in Merseyside. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Whistle is a Border Collie who can live with high school aged children but no other pets. Dogs Trust have very little background information for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone.

2. Whistle - Border Collie

Whistle is a Border Collie who can live with high school aged children but no other pets. Dogs Trust have very little background information for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Poppins is a Greyhound who can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time alone.

3. Poppins - Greyhound

Poppins is a Greyhound who can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Patches is a a crossbreed looking for a home where any children are of high school age and he can be the only pet. Having tested positive for leashmania in the past, it's advisable that Patches doesn't live with anyone who may be immunocompromised, or be around anyone who may be pregnant. He also has a grade four heart murmur but doesn't currently require medication. He is house trained but not used to spending too long by himself.

4. Patches - Crossbreed

Patches is a a crossbreed looking for a home where any children are of high school age and he can be the only pet. Having tested positive for leashmania in the past, it's advisable that Patches doesn't live with anyone who may be immunocompromised, or be around anyone who may be pregnant. He also has a grade four heart murmur but doesn't currently require medication. He is house trained but not used to spending too long by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

