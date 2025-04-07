A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Border Collie, English Springer Spaniel, Italian Corso, Greyhound, Belgian Shepherd and more.
1. Bailey - English Springer Spaniel
Bailey is an English Springer Spaniel. He is looking for a new home in Merseyside. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Whistle - Border Collie
Whistle is a Border Collie who can live with high school aged children but no other pets. Dogs Trust have very little background information for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Poppins - Greyhound
Poppins is a Greyhound who can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Patches - Crossbreed
Patches is a a crossbreed looking for a home where any children are of high school age and he can be the only pet. Having tested positive for leashmania in the past, it's advisable that Patches doesn't live with anyone who may be immunocompromised, or be around anyone who may be pregnant. He also has a grade four heart murmur but doesn't currently require medication. He is house trained but not used to spending too long by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
