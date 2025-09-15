Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?
Below are 19 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s charming residents who are searching for a family to call their own.
Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Raven - Lurcher cross
Raven is a Lurcher puppy. Raven can live with other animals and children over the age of five. She will need all of her basic training and not to be left alone more than an hour or so.
2. Winston - Saluki cross
Winston is a Saluki cross. Winston can live with children of high school age and other calm dogs. He is house trained and could be left for a few hours once settled, and will require a secure garden with six foot boundary as he has cleared a fence in the past. Winston currently has some joint pain and is likely to need long term pain relief.
3. Cory - Lurcher cross
Cory is a Lurcher puppy. Cory can live with other animals and children over the age of five. He will need all of his basic training and not to be left alone more than an hour or so.
4. Spicy Beef - Malinois cross
Spicy Beef is a puppy who can live with other pets and children over the age of six. She is going to be a big dog, Dogs Trust believe a Malinois cross, and will need all her basic training put in place by committed adopters. Please note that the adoption for puppies is fairly quick. She is currently reserved.