19 loveable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside seeking forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

This week's listing features adorable Lurcher puppies and other charming animals at Dogs Trust Merseyside.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?

This week’s listing includes adorable Lurcher puppies, who were sadly found dumped in a cardboard box in a local nature park.

Below are 19 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s charming residents who are searching for a family to call their own.

Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Raven is a Lurcher puppy. Raven can live with other animals and children over the age of five. She will need all of her basic training and not to be left alone more than an hour or so.

Winston is a Saluki cross. Winston can live with children of high school age and other calm dogs. He is house trained and could be left for a few hours once settled, and will require a secure garden with six foot boundary as he has cleared a fence in the past. Winston currently has some joint pain and is likely to need long term pain relief.

Cory is a Lurcher puppy. Cory can live with other animals and children over the age of five. He will need all of his basic training and not to be left alone more than an hour or so.

Spicy Beef is a puppy who can live with other pets and children over the age of six. She is going to be a big dog, Dogs Trust believe a Malinois cross, and will need all her basic training put in place by committed adopters. Please note that the adoption for puppies is fairly quick. She is currently reserved.

