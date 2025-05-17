Sefton Park in Liverpool transforms for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend as drone photos reveal the festival setup.

Impressive drone photos have captured Sefton Park being transformed into a festival site for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The three-day music extravaganza will take over the South Liverpool park next weekend, with the event taking place on Friday May 23, Saturday May 24 and Sunday May 25.

Hoardings have been put up around a section of the site for the huge festival and 40,000 music lovers are expected to descend on the popular green space on each event day.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend stage being built at Sefton Park. | Ian Fairbrother

Local photographer Ian Fairbrother has provided a glimpse into what’s going on behind the hoardings, capturing two images of the festival site.

The images show tents being put up, the big wheel being constructed and what appears to be the stage area coming together.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will feature headline acts such as Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield performing on Friday, May 23, legendary pop group the Sugababes taking to the stage on Saturday, May 24 and HAIM performing on Sunday, May 25.

A series of road closures will be in place throughout the festival.