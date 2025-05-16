Ahead of the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Sefton Park, Merseyrail advises on service changes and alternative transport to ensure smooth travel for attendees.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyrail services are expected to be “very busy” over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, with Radio 1’s Big Weekend taking over Sefton Park, the final round of Premier League games, and the Liverpool Football Club Victory Parade.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take place on May 23, 24 and 25, with up to 40,000 people expected to descend on Sefton Park on each day. Many attendees will be hoping to travel by public transport but are advised that a number of Merseyrail stations will be closed on the final day (Sunday, May 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyrail station closures on Sunday, May 25

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

Merseyrail service changes on Sunday, May 25

On the Southport line, services will run every 15-minutes from approximately 10:00–20:00 and every 30 minutes at all other times. Some trains will be retimed.

On the Ormskirk & Hunts Cross lines, services will run every 30-minutes, with extra trains from 12:00–16:00 and 18:30–21:00.

A normal 30-minute service will operate on all other lines.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes/Jamie Simonds

Other public transport information for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Sefton Park

There will be a dedicated shuttle bus service for Big Weekend. Buses will operate from the city centre on Charlotte Street / Elliot Street to Croxteth Drive at the event site. The service will run every 30 minutes at the following times:

Friday: From the city centre to the event 12pm - 5.00pm. | Return to the city centre from the event finish –11.30pm.

Saturday & Sunday: From the city centre to the event 9.00am to 5.00pm. | Return to the city centre from the event finish –11.30pm.

Shuttle bus tickets cost £2 per single journey and can only be purchased on board. Advance purchase is not available.

Other bus services include:

Liverpool ONE bus station to Speke and reverse 82, 82a.

Liverpool ONE to Halewood 75, 80, 80a (JL Airport and reverse, 26, 27 (Sheil Road Circular to Sefton Park Road).

Liverpool ONE 86a to John Lennon Airport and reverse.

Queen Square to Ullet Road, 76.

Bootle Bus Station to Aigburth Vale (Sefton Park) 68, 68A, 68B, 68E

The nearest train stations are St Michaels and Mossley Hill. Information can be found via Merseyrail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend road closures

There will be several road closures around the northern end of Sefton Park, near the entrance point known locally as the ‘Obelisk’ (Needle). The road closure will span from Aigburth Drive, at the junction of Livingston Drive South, clockwise to Greenbank Lane (Green Gate).

There will be a signed diversion to assist non-event traffic from: Ullet Road, Parkfield Road, Aigburth Road to Aigburth Drive and in the opposite direction: Ullet Road, Smithdown Road to Greenbank Road.

For people wishing to access Lark Lane, a diversion route will be in place from Aigburth Drive, Livington Drive South and Hargreaves Road.

Access to Sefton Park for general public will be from Queens Drive, Elmswood Road and Aigburth Road, close to the boating lake.