Find out which roads will be closed during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sefton Park and how it impacts travel plans.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend lands in Liverpool next week, with thousands of excited music fans descending on Sefton Park on May 23, 24 and 25.

Road closures will be in force throughout the festival, with several Merseyrail stations closing on Sunday. There will no dedicated parking around the event site and the council has warned “there will be zero tolerance in regards to nuisance parking on the roads surrounding Sefton Park, with enforcement officers on duty throughout”.

Attendees are encouraged to walk or make use of public transport services, with up to 40,000 expected to descend on Sefton Park on each day. Should you be driving around the area, there are a series of road works you need to be aware of.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes/Jamie Simonds

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend road closures

There will be several road closures around the northern end of the park, near the entrance point known locally as the ‘Obelisk’ (Needle). The road closure will span from Aigburth Drive, at the junction of Livingston Drive South, clockwise to Greenbank Lane (Green Gate).

There will be a signed diversion to assist non-event traffic from: Ullet Road, Parkfield Road, Aigburth Road to Aigburth Drive and in the opposite direction: Ullet Road, Smithdown Road to Greenbank Road.

The Palm House and Sefton Park in Liverpool. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

For people wishing to access Lark Lane, a diversion route will be in place from Aigburth Drive, Livington Drive South and Hargreaves Road. Access to Sefton Park for general public will be from Queens Drive, Elmswood Road and Aigburth Road, close to the boating lake.

Road closures

Closure of Croxteth Drive from Aigburth Drive (Obelisk/Needle to Croxteth gate Roundabout and Car Park - until June 2

Closure of Mossley Hill Drive from Croxteth Drive (St Hilda’s) to Greenbank Drive/Greenbank Lane - May 22 to May 26

Closure of car parks at boating lake and Queens Drive / Iron Bridge to provide Blue Badge parking for regular park users - May 23 to 25

Restricted access/road closure Ullet Road/Sefton Park Road/Aigburth Drive (into the park) - May 23 to 25

Restricted access / road closure Ullet Road/Croxteth Gate (into the park) - May 23 to 25

Restricted access/road closure Greenbank Drive/Croxteth Drive

Restricted access/road closure Greenbank Road/Greenbank Lane

At approx. 10pm on each event day, there will be a brief closure of Lark Lane, from Lark Way/ Hargreaves Road towards and including Linnet Lane and Livingston Avenue. This may also be implemented at any time, should the Event Safety Officer deem it necessary, if the volume of pedestrians is considered too high to be mixing with vehicles.