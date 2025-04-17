Bin collection dates for Easter bank holiday 2025 in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral
Some residents in Merseyside may face changes to bin collection dates this Easter as a result of the bank holiday.
Here is everything you need to know about key bin collection date changes throughout Merseyside over the Easter period. Including a breakdown of changes in Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral and St Helens.
Liverpool Easter 2025 bin collections
Liverpool bin collection dates vary based on where you live. Liverpool City Council collects waste and recycling as normal on Bank Holidays. Refuse should be put out as normal on your regular collection day, before 6.30am.
Wirral Easter 2025 bin collections
There will be no changes to bin collections on the Wirral throughout the Easter bank holiday. Residents are asked to put their bins out as usual.
Knowsley Easter 2025 bin collections
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday): No change – collections as usual.
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday): Bins will be collected on Saturday, April 19 instead.
Residents are asked to put their bins out by 6.00am on the revised collection day.
Sefton Easter 2025 bin collections
Residents with a Monday or Friday bin collection will see their bins collected as normal over the Easter period.
Collections due on Easter Monday (April 21) l will be collected two days earlier on Saturday, April 19. All other collection days are as normal.
