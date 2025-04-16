National Offer Day 2025: Almost 94% of St Helens families secure first choice primary school place
Parents and carers across Merseyside received notification of primary school offers today (April 16) and found out where their children will be starting their education journey this September.
While there is often a tense lead up to National Offer Day, with some popular schools being competitive or oversubscribed, almost 94% of families in St Helens secured a place at their first choice school.
Data released by St Helens Borough Council shows that 93.94% of families received their first choice from the total of 1,764 applications, with 4.76% awarded second choice and 0.51% for third choice.
This is similar to the previous academic year, with 93.93% of pupils admitted to their first choice primary school last in 2024-25.
Speaking about National Offer Day, St Helens Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Councillor Nova Charlton, said: "We're fortunate to have a wealth of Outstanding and Good-rated primary schools in the borough and I hope that parents and carers are pleased with the schools their children have been allocated for September 2025.
"Our school admissions team continues to demonstrate exceptional dedication, ensuring that over 99 per cent of families receive one of their preferred choices. This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team in meeting our statutory responsibilities and supporting the future of our young people."
