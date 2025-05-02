easyJet expands in Liverpool with eighth aircraft and new routes
easyJet’s eighth A320neo aircraft will allow the airline to offer more choice for customers in the North-West.
Over the past 12 months, the company has continued to grow its network at the airport, having launched eight new routes from Liverpool including Malta, Fuerteventura, Prague, Berlin, Marrakesh, City of Derry, Sharm el Sheikh, and Split which will depart for the first time on June 9.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We are really pleased to be celebrating the arrival of an eighth aircraft at our Liverpool base, as well as the launch of our new summer route to Split.
“Not only does our fleet growth in Liverpool support many skilled jobs and connectivity which play a crucial role in economic growth, it is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to serving customers from the North-West.
“Through our unrivalled short-haul network and unique easyJet holidays offering from Liverpool, we continue to provide more choice and value for money, always aiming to make travel easy for the 2 million customers we fly to and from Liverpool every year.”
