Comic Con Liverpool is set to take place this May. Find out how to secure your tickets, who is attending, and what exciting events await.

Comic Con will return to Liverpool this May with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city.

Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including the stars of Star Wars, The Office US and Fantastic Four.

Where is Comic Con Liverpool held?

Comic Con will be held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on King’s Dock. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

When is Comic Con Liverpool?

Comic Con Liverpool will take place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 2025. Doors open at 11.00am on both days for those who have standard entry tickets, and 9.00am for those with early entry tickets . Disability access pass holders will also be able to enter on the fast-track lane.

How to get tickets for Comic Con Liverpool

Tickets are available here.

How Comic Con works

The event includes Q&A sessions with famous faces, dressing up and getting autographs or photos from your favourite actors. Schedules for Q&A sessions are available approximately two weeks before the event and photographs are only available if you have purchased a photograph opportunity with a specific guest.

There is not usually time to chat during a photo opportunity but, you can buy an autograph opportunity to get a signature from a guest and have a chat. All of these extras come at an additional cost and you still need an entry ticket too.

Who is at Comic Con Liverpool May 2025?

The line-up so far includes:

Hayden Christensen (Saturday only)

Rosario Dawson

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Eman Esfandi

Ralph Macchio

William Zabka

Bryce Dallas Howard

Grant Gustin

Candice Patton

Danielle Panabaker

Tom Cavanagh

Shantel Vansanten

James McAvoy

Ioan Gruffudd

Michael Chiklis

Aaron Moten

Alec Baldwin

Jon Heder

Efrain Ramírez

Rainn Wilson

Oscar Nunez

Leslie David Baker

Kate Flannery

Cameron Monaghan

Emily Swallow

Paul Reiser

Jenette Goldstein

Mark Rolston

William Hope

Colette Hiller

Dirk Benedict

Denise Richards

Casper Van Dien

Dina Meyer

Michael Ironside

Jake Busey

Patrick Muldoon

Richard Chaves

Rex Smith

Michael Winslow

Jack Veal

Leigh Francis