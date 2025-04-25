Comic Con Liverpool May 2025: Who will be there, how to get tickets and what to expect
Comic Con will return to Liverpool this May with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city.
Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including the stars of Star Wars, The Office US and Fantastic Four.
Where is Comic Con Liverpool held?
Comic Con will be held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on King’s Dock. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
When is Comic Con Liverpool?
Comic Con Liverpool will take place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 2025. Doors open at 11.00am on both days for those who have standard entry tickets, and 9.00am for those with early entry tickets . Disability access pass holders will also be able to enter on the fast-track lane.
How to get tickets for Comic Con Liverpool
Tickets are available here.
How Comic Con works
The event includes Q&A sessions with famous faces, dressing up and getting autographs or photos from your favourite actors. Schedules for Q&A sessions are available approximately two weeks before the event and photographs are only available if you have purchased a photograph opportunity with a specific guest.
There is not usually time to chat during a photo opportunity but, you can buy an autograph opportunity to get a signature from a guest and have a chat. All of these extras come at an additional cost and you still need an entry ticket too.
Who is at Comic Con Liverpool May 2025?
The line-up so far includes:
- Hayden Christensen (Saturday only)
- Rosario Dawson
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo
- Eman Esfandi
- Ralph Macchio
- William Zabka
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Grant Gustin
- Candice Patton
- Danielle Panabaker
- Tom Cavanagh
- Shantel Vansanten
- James McAvoy
- Ioan Gruffudd
- Michael Chiklis
- Aaron Moten
- Alec Baldwin
- Jon Heder
- Efrain Ramírez
- Rainn Wilson
- Oscar Nunez
- Leslie David Baker
- Kate Flannery
- Cameron Monaghan
- Emily Swallow
- Paul Reiser
- Jenette Goldstein
- Mark Rolston
- William Hope
- Colette Hiller
- Dirk Benedict
- Denise Richards
- Casper Van Dien
- Dina Meyer
- Michael Ironside
- Jake Busey
- Patrick Muldoon
- Richard Chaves
- Rex Smith
- Michael Winslow
- Jack Veal
- Leigh Francis
