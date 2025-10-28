Ancala

Liverpool is now connected to a Spanish Mediterranean city by air for the first time, through a new route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The first easyJet flight between Liverpool and Almeria took off this morning (October 28), but it’s not the only link that the two locations share, with John Lennon also connecting the two.

In September 1966, John Lennon travelled to Almeria to film How I Won the War and it was whilst staying at the Santa Isabel mansion that he composed the earliest version of the song ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ on a Spanish guitar.

Surrounded by overgrown gardens and ornate gates reminiscent of Strawberry Field, he was inspired by memories of the Salvation Army children’s home in Woolton, forever linking the two cities.

Flights to Almeria will now operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays and the new route is expected to be popular with holidaymakers from across the North West and North Wales.

Robin Tudor, Head of PR and Communications at Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: ”Almeria is another new destination from here, opening up direct access to a part of southern Spain not served from Liverpool before which should be popular with travellers, now able to take advantage of flying from the region’s faster, easier, friendlier airport.

“We only found out about the John Lennon link when the team at Strawberry Field got in touch having heard that easyJet were to start flights to Almeria for the first time.”

The Salvation Army’s Major Michelle Lovegrove-Huggins, Mission Director at Strawberry Field added: “The new route between Liverpool and Almería is more than a travel connection, it’s a cultural bridge.

“It invites visitors to walk in John Lennon’s footsteps, from the inspiring sanctuary he found at Strawberry Field to the writing of Strawberry Fields Forever in Almeria. We’re excited to welcome Spanish travellers to Strawberry Field and share the story that links the two places.”