Man in critical condition after 'serious' crash on Liverpool Road

Liverpool Road and Kings Drive roundabout. | Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a ‘serious’ crash in Knowsley yesterday evening (Monday, October 27).

At around 5.20pm, it was reported that a silver Seat Leon had been involved in a collision with a lamp post at the junction of Liverpool Road and Kings Drive roundabout at the Forest House Interchange.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident which has left a man in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

“It is our priority to get answers for his family and I appeal to the public to help us do that by contacting us if you have information which will assist the investigation.

“I believe there were several other motorists who were driving past at the time who could have vital information to help our ongoing enquiries. If you saw the collision or anything else that you feel we need to be aware of, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Additionally, if you have dashcam fitted in your vehicle and were driving in that area at the time of the collision, please review it in case you captured anything that could assist. Front and rear cameras can often capture evidence that you may be totally unaware of.

“Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000882223.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here.