The budget airline operates routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to all three affected Spanish destinations.

Spanish EasyJet staff are set to strike for nine days during one of the busiest travel periods of the year as part of a dispute over pay.

Unions have called for cabin crew workers to conduct a series of 24-hour walkouts throughout July, putting hundreds of flights to the southern European holiday destination in jeopardy.

EasyJet has already cut around 11,000 flights from the summer schedules, citing staff shortages and air traffic control delays for the decision.

The strike action comes fresh on the heels of industrial action from Ryanair’s Spanish staff, who will be conducting six days of walkouts starting on Friday.

Why are EasyJet staff striking?

The Spanish USO union have confirmed that staff will be striking in Spain after a dispute over pay broke out between workers and the company.

Miguel Galan, general secretary of the union, explained that workers are demanding a 40% uplift to wages.

USO said EasyJet crew members in Spain have a base salary of €950, which is €850 less than their French and German colleagues.

Last ditch talks will be taking place on 21 June in an attempt to avoid industrial action.

EasyJet airplanes are parked on the tarmac. Picture: Hannibal Hanschke/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

An EasyJet spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed with this action as we have made considerable progress towards a new collective labour agreement and so would like to continue a constructive dialogue with them.

“Should the industrial action go ahead there could be some disruption to our flying programme to and from Málaga, Palma and Barcelona.”

When and where will the strikes take place?

The USO union have currently earmarked three weekends in July when staff could strike.

If the last minute talks fail, cabin crew will be set to walkout from 1 until 3 July, from 15 until 17 July, and from 29 until 31 July.

Around 450 staff will strike at Barcelona El Prat, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca airports.

Response from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

EasyJet offers flights to all three Spanish destinations - Barcelona El Prat, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca - from Liverpool Airport.

The flights on strike days have not yet been cancelled on the EasyJet website.

A spokesman for Liverpool Airport has told LiverpoolWorld that passengers should check with the airline they are travelling with for the latest information.

An LJLA spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation but haven’t been notified of any disruption to services to or from Liverpool at this stage.

“We would only be informed much nearer the time of any planned industrial action and until this time would advise passengers to keep checking for the latest information with their airline.”