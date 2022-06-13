Industrial action could affect passengers flying to popular destinations in Spain this month and beyond.

There has been chaos at airports up and down the country over the past couple of months with long queues, flight delays and cancellations.

Ryanair passengers who are planning to travel to Spain in a couple of weeks time might be in for a nasty surprise.

Ryanair Holdings Plc’s Spanish cabin crew unions have today (June 13) announced strike actions at the end of the month.

There are six days of strikes later this month.

When will the Ryanair strikes take place?

The strike is due to take place on June 24, 25, 26, June 30, July 1,2 - peak summer travel season.

There are around 1,400 Ryanair crew based in Spain so the strike will certainly have an impact on travel.

With pressure already mounting this news will not be welcomed by holiday goers.

Unions USO and SITCPLA may be organising a larger action across Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal if Ryanair does not negotiate.

This is not the first attempt by the unions to get the attention of Ryanair but no conclusion has been reached.

Reponse from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Ryanair offers flights to Spanish destinations Alicante, Barcelona, Majorca, Malaga and Reus from Liverpool Airport.

The flights on strike days have not yet been cancelled on the Ryanair website.

A spokesman for Liverpool Airport has told LiverpoolWorld that passengers should check with the airline they are travelling with for the latest information.

They said: “We area aware of the situation but haven’t been notified of any disruption to services to or from Liverpool at this stage.

“We would only be informed much nearer the time of any planned industrial action and until this time would advice passengers to keep checking for the latest information with their airline.”

EasyJet strike action

easyJet is also experiencing strike action in Italy.

Passengers heading to Italy may also be impacted by strike action this month.

Airlines EasyJet, Ryanair and ITA have been affected by the strikes and cabin crew walk outs.

Staff are striking due to poor pay conditions, a lack of paid sick days and basic necessities such as water and food whilst working.

There was a 24 hour strike on June 8 and unions are predicting further strikes later this summer but there are not yet dates in place.

Ryanair offers flights to Milan and Rome from Liverpool Airport.