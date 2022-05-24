Here is all the latest travel advice from officials at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

After two-years of the Covid-19 pandemic grounded most of Liverpool to the confines of their own homes, people are desperate for some much-needed time away to bask in some sunshine abroad.

Now with the busiest period for airports nearly upon us - the summer holidays - passengers will be anxiously hoping for their vacations to remain unaffected by delays or cancellations.

So to put your mind at ease, here is everything you need to know about the current situation at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

*This article will be regularly updated.

Are there queues at Liverpool John Lennon Airport today?

With various airports across the UK suffering delays - whether it be the ongoing easyJet cancellations that are impacting those in London - Liverpool Airport is business-as-usual on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Queue times during peak times stand at just 15 to 20 minutes, being significantly shorter during the quieter times at the airport.

When should I arrive at Liverpool John Lennon Airport?

A spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport notified LiverpoolWorld that passengers should be arriving two hours before their departure time - and no more than two-and-a-half hours due to the risk of creating longer queues.

The airport’s car parking area is within walking distance of the terminal, so you should take this into account.

Security personnel that are littered throughout the premises are prepared for the number of passengers expected, prepared to ensure a passenger’s smooth transition into the Departure Lounge.

The boarding gate is estimated to take no more than 10 to 15 minutes to reach after processing through security.

For more specific information regarding your flight, contact your airline.

Can I buy fast-track passes for Liverpool Airport?

Dubbed as ‘the faster, easier way to travel’, Liverpool Airport offers passengers a way to skip the queues and make their experience stress-free and more relaxing.

This is called fast-track, which are passes that can be purchased by passengers to dramatically reduce queuing times and give you more time to relax at the airport before your departure.

Costs vary depending on whether you pre-book a pass, or purchase one on-the-day.

Adults, 18+ - £4.00 (Pre-booked), £5.00 (Walk-up)

Children, 2-7 - £4.00 (Pre-booked), £5.00 (Walk-up)

Infants, 0-1 - FREE (Pre-booked) FREE (Walk-up)

For more information and to book a fast-track pass ready for your sun-baked time away, visit the official Liverpool John Lennon Airport website .

Airport officials still advise passengers that even with a fast-track ticket, you should still arrive for your flight ready for the boarding time given by your airline.

Are there any lounges in the airport and can I book them?

Airport lounges are hugely-popular for passengers to book ahead of departure.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has the one that all passengers can use - the Aspire Premium Lounge.

Located on the lower level of the departure lounge, you can avoid the crowds and enjoy some quiet time by using this lounge for a fee.

With amenities such as comfortable seats and flatscreen televisions to unwind before lift off, entry to the lounge also includes complimentary food and drink, unlimited free WiFi and plenty of areas for you to charge your electronic devices.

Passengers will have the opportunity to purchase entry on-the-day, but officials recommend that you book in advance as the lounge can be incredibly busy at peak times, meaning there is a good chance it could be fully booked.

For further details about the Aspire Premium Lounge and to reserve your place for your next flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, please visit the official website .

What are the nearest hotels to the airport?

Liverpool Airport has one on-site hotel that is located immediately opposite the main terminal building.

The Hampton Hilton Hotel - just two miles off the A561 - is a popular place for passengers to stay for a night before their flight.

Each stay includes a hot breakfast and free WiFi, but the hotel is completely cashless so bear that in mind.

To book yourself a room and for further details, visit the official website .

The address is as follows: Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool - L24 1YD.

If for whatever reason you are in search of another place to stay near Liverpool John Lennon Airport, there is a Premier Inn located half-a-mile away with good transport links (Liverpool South Parkway train station is one-and-a-half miles away).

Visit the website for more information about the hotel.

The address is as follows: 57 Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool - L24 1YQ.

One more option which is found just a mile away from the airport is a Travelodge Hotel.

Fancy some shopping before lift off? The New Mersey Shopping Park is just a short walk away from here.

For further details about the hotel, please visit the website .

The address is as follows: 1 Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool - L24 1UX.

What has Liverpool John Lennon Airport said?

After LiverpoolWorld reached out, a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport has issued the following statement to passengers ahead of the summer months: “As the Airport has become busier, including over the Easter holiday period through to the present time, passengers have continued to experience the same customer service that we’ve become known for pre-pandemic, with queue times of approximately 15-20 minutes at our peak times and significantly less at off-peak times during the day.”

“At Liverpool we have not experienced the delays and passengers missing flights that have been seen elsewhere and we continue to recommend passengers to arrive as they have in previous years around 2 hours before their departure and no more than 2.5 hours before departure,” it reads.

“Be prepared in advance of arriving at the Airport, in terms of any paperwork and restrictions in place, such as look at parking locations in advance if parking a car here, have all the necessary airline documents to hand or on smartphones and check in online where possible. Take only what is necessary for the flight in hand luggage.

“There are many more restrictions in hand luggage (carry on) than there are in check-in luggage, with restrictions still in place regarding liquids.