easyJet has launched a new route from Liverpool to Split, Croatia, marking its first flight to the summer destination.

easyJet is celebrating its first flight to a brand-new holiday destination from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The inaugural flight to Split, Croatia, took off yesterday afternoon (June 9) for the first time and is one of eight new routes supported this summer by the arrival of an eighth aircraft, supporting 400 direct and indirect jobs.

The new route to the beautiful party island will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays all year round.

easyJet first flight from Liverpool to Split. | Submitted

As the largest city on the Croatian coast and a history going back to the Roman period, Split isn’t just a party destination. From ancient ruins to chic shops and open-air flea markets, there’s plenty to be explore, as well as its nearby stunning Adriatic coastline, home to pretty beaches and tranquil turquoise waters.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We are really pleased to be celebrating the inaugural flight of our new summer route to Split in Croatia, providing yet another destination to choose when it comes to holidays this year.

“Through our unrivalled short-haul network and unique easyJet holidays offering from Liverpool, we continue to provide more choice and value for money, always aiming to make travel easy for the two million customers we fly to and from Liverpool every year.”