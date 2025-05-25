Ed Sheeran surprises fans at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool

Ed Sheeran joined the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend line-up in Liverpool for a secret set.

Visitors to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, in Liverpool, got a surprise on Saturday, May 24, when Ed Sheeran played a secret set on the New Music Stage.

The 34-year-old singer used his trademark loop station to build up layers of his songs rather than play to a backing track for the set, which opened with Castle On The Hill.

Audiences at Sefton Park were also treated to his other hit songs, including The A Team, Shape Of You, and Perfect.

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend when he played a secret set on Saturday, May 24. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking during his set, he said: “I’m glad you turned up. I know this was a secret.

“I’m gonna play some songs that hopefully you know; If you don’t know, it’s gonna be a long hour for you.

“Everything you hear today is completely live. There’s no backing track whatsoever.

“It’s made live on the spot – control of my feet – and at the end it’s deleted and it won’t be the same at the next show.

“The way that it works is you press record like this, and when you press play, it plays back and loops, and you can add layers on top of it.”

Fans got to see the exact live nature of his set when he performed his latest song, Azizam.

Sherran stopped and restarted his loop recording, telling the crowd: “I’m going to have to do this again again. This is how you know it’s live. One more time.”

Saturday’s line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend also included Sam Fender, Tom Odell, Blossoms, and the Sugababes.

