Historic Epstein Theatre to reopen in matter of months after £1m transformation

Liverpool’s treasured Epstein Theatre will open in a matter of months after a deal was agreed to breathe new life into the historic city centre venue.

The Grade II listed theatre closed its doors in June 2023 following a decision by the city council, which owns the building’s freehold, to withdraw financial support which had helped to keep the 112-year-old venue running.

Now, the Hanover Street landmark is due to welcome audiences once again, with new leaseholders and a new management team promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Test events are set to take place over the spring and summer, with a full autumn programme of shows being launched including a special Gala Night on Friday, September 19 - Brian Epstein’s birthday – which will feature local acts and celebrities.

Inside the Epstein Theatre. | PR

Ahead of that, £1 million is being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works including refitting the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound, and improving the backstage areas and bar.

The theatre has been able to reopen its doors due to a transfer of the head lease from the former leaseholders to JSM Company Group Ltd, which holds a vast portfolio of properties in Liverpool and is now responsible for Hanover House, the building which contains the Epstein. Liverpool City Council retains the freehold.

Meanwhile JSM Company Group Ltd has leased the Epstein Theatre itself to Theatrical Times Ltd, a new partnership between investors Joseph Roe and Anthony M. Sheedy. Joseph Roe has a history of building developments, and Anthony M. Sheedy a former operator of the Limerick Theatre Royal and a Producer/Stage Manager and Performer of the renowned Castle Entertainers at Bunratty and Knappogue Castles in Ireland.

Anthony Proctor, who was the Epstein’s theatre manager and programmer from 2022-23, returns as General Manager and Theatre Director. He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled, and really excited, to return to the Epstein and to bring this historic theatre back to life two years after it closed its doors.

“I know the Epstein holds a very special place in the heart of Liverpool audiences as well as generations of artists who have performed in its stunning auditorium, and I can’t wait to reveal the first new season and officially launch it with an amazing gala evening, aptly being held on what would have been Brian Epstein’s birthday.

“The venue has always been a home for great entertainment, and I can guarantee that will continue under Theatrical Times Ltd. I’m looking forward to welcoming audiences back through the doors this summer.”

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle said: “This is hugely exciting news for the City and our much-loved cultural sector.

“Anthony is the perfect person to breathe new life into this gem – his passion, ambition and vision signifies a new chapter for the theatre, and I look forward to seeing its renaissance and working with the team to help promote this cultural asset. Here’s to a bright future filled with incredible performances and unforgettable moments at this iconic venue.”