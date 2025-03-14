I'm delighted to say the iconic Liverpool Epstein Theatre is reopening this year

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
Liverpool’s legendary Epstein Theatre will reopen this year, after closing down in 2023.

The theatre closed after Liverpool City Council decided to end the financial support needed to keep the venue up and running. With no alternative funding available, it shut down on June 30, 2023.

Now, the historic site is preparing to reopen. A spokesperson for the Epstein Theatre said: “We have some great news - the iconic Epstein Theatre will reopen in 2025.

“We can't wait to give you more information. Right now we are busy getting the theatre ready to welcome back Liverpool's amazing community of artists and audiences.

“We are refitting the the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound. We are also improving the backstage areas, whilst front of house we have refitted the bar, which is looking absolutely beautiful.

Anthony Proctor will return to his former roles at the venue. In a statement on social media, he said: “The cat is out of the bag. I am delighted to share that I have returned to the Epstein Theatre as General Manager and Theatre Director.

“I'm going to need all of your help in bringing this beautiful place back to life. It's SO EXCITING!”

More information will be revealed in due course.

