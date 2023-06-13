Manifest was the only restaurant in the city to be named in the prestigious top 100 list.

A Liverpool restaurant was named among the best in the UK at the prestigious Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards in London on Monday night.

Baltic Triangle eatery Manifest, headed up by chef Paul Durand and wife Charlotte, was the only restaurant in the city to appear on the coveted list of the top 100 restaurants in the country.

It’s yet another accolade for the restaurant, which was listed in the Michelin Guide in 2022, just four months after opening, and retained its place in the ‘foodies bible’ for 2023.

Manifest came in at number 100 in the National Restaurant Awards. Head chef Paul said: “We are delighted to have been included in the list. To be recognised alongside some chefs and restaurants we look up to and admire is fantastic and a great reward for how hard the team has worked over the past year. Next year, the only way is up!”

Where: 4a Watkinson Street, Liverpool, L1 0AG.

Other winners: Ynyshir in Powys, Wales, was named National Restaurant of the Year for the second year running. While Moor Hall, in Ormskirk, took second place and was rated as the best restaurant in England. The Aughton eatery, run by chef Mark Birchall, also has two Michelin stars.

About the awards: The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards – organised by Restaurant magazine - were launched in 2007 to celebrate the best of the UK’s dining scene and reward the finest chefs. The list is voted for by an academy of chefs, restaurateurs, and food writers.

The full list of winners at the National Restaurant Awards: