A Liverpool restaurant was named among the best in the UK at the prestigious Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards in London on Monday night.
Baltic Triangle eatery Manifest, headed up by chef Paul Durand and wife Charlotte, was the only restaurant in the city to appear on the coveted list of the top 100 restaurants in the country.
It’s yet another accolade for the restaurant, which was listed in the Michelin Guide in 2022, just four months after opening, and retained its place in the ‘foodies bible’ for 2023.
Manifest came in at number 100 in the National Restaurant Awards. Head chef Paul said: “We are delighted to have been included in the list. To be recognised alongside some chefs and restaurants we look up to and admire is fantastic and a great reward for how hard the team has worked over the past year. Next year, the only way is up!”
Other winners: Ynyshir in Powys, Wales, was named National Restaurant of the Year for the second year running. While Moor Hall, in Ormskirk, took second place and was rated as the best restaurant in England. The Aughton eatery, run by chef Mark Birchall, also has two Michelin stars.
About the awards: The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards – organised by Restaurant magazine - were launched in 2007 to celebrate the best of the UK’s dining scene and reward the finest chefs. The list is voted for by an academy of chefs, restaurateurs, and food writers.
The full list of winners at the National Restaurant Awards:
- 1. Ynyshir
- 2. Moor Hall
- 3. Da Terra
- 4. The Ledbury
- 5. Bouchon Racine
- 6. Restaurant Pine
- 7. The Ritz
- 8. Core by Clare Smyth
- 9. Frog by Adam Handling
- 10. KOL
- 11. Kitchen Table
- 12. The Parkers Arms
- 13. Sabor
- 14. Alex Dilling at the Cafe Royal
- 15. The Sportsman
- 16. Claude Bosi at Bibendum
- 17. Solstice
- 18. A Wong
- 19. Brat
- 20. Kiln
- 21. Ikoyi
- 22. Alchemilla
- 23. House of Tides
- 24. Osip
- 25. Roots
- 26. Fallow
- 27. The Angel at Hetton
- 28. The Seahorse
- 29. BiBi
- 30. L’Enclume
- 31. The French House
- 32. Noble Rot Soho
- 33. Paul Ainsworth at No 6
- 34. Trinity
- 35. The Clove Club
- 36. The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant
- 37. The Fordwich Arms
- 38. Endo at the Rotunda
- 39. Benares
- 40. SOLA
- 41. The Palmerston
- 42. Chez Bruce
- 43. Maison Francois
- 44. The Black Swan at Oldstead
- 45. The Quality Chophouse
- 46. Dorian
- 47. Hide
- 48. Luca
- 49. Allegra
- 50. Humble Chicken
- 51. Higher Ground
- 52. The Man Behind the Curtain
- 53. Opheem
- 54. Brawn
- 55. Wilson’s
- 56. Launceston Place
- 57. Speedboat Bar
- 58. 40 Maltby Street
- 59. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
- 60. Forest Side
- 61. Cafe Cecilia
- 62. Angela’s
- 63. Hjem
- 64. HUMO
- 65. Restaurant Sat Bains
- 66. Smoking Goat
- 67. Apricity
- 68. Northcote
- 69. Manteca
- 70. Rochelle Canteen
- 71. Mana
- 72. Sessions Arts Club
- 73. Singburi
- 74. St John
- 75. Grace & Savour
- 76. The River Cafe
- 77. The Unruly Pig
- 78. Updown Farmhouse
- 79. Ox
- 80. Inver
- 81. Aizle
- 82. Raby Hunt
- 83. Quo Vadis
- 84. Carters of Moseley
- 85. Lisboeta
- 86. Lyle’s
- 87. Mangal 2
- 88. Restaurant 22
- 89. Etch
- 90. Straker’s
- 91. Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
- 92. Joro
- 93. The Kitchin
- 94. Frenchie
- 95. Dew Drop Inn
- 96. SY23
- 97. The Pem
- 98. The Tamil Prince
- 99. Café Deco
- 100. Manifest