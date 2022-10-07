Eurovision is coming to Liverpool for the first time, as the host city battle comes to an end.

Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023, the BBC has announced.

Defeating Glasgow in the final leg of the host city bid, Liverpool will hold the huge song contest in place of Ukraine.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “Liverpool is honoured to be hosting #Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine. Huge well done to the bid team and thanks to everyone who has supported us – now begins the work on organising the party.”

Liverpool named as Eurovision 2023 Host City. Image: M&S Bank Arena via Facebook

The song contest will be in May 2023 and Liverpool will be hosting a cultural programme in the lead up to the event, in collaboration with Ukranian artists.

Working with its sister city Odesa, Liverpool will celebrate Ukranian culture and creativity.

Assistant Mayor of Liverpool, Harry Doyle shared his excitement on Twitter, saying ‘This is for Odesa.’

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision?

The UK was chosen to host Eurovision instead of last year’s winners, Ukraine, due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Kalush Orchestra with their trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Ryder came second for the UK in 2021, with his smash-hit, Spaceman.

Expressions of interest to host the 2023 event were made by 20 cities across the UK and seven cities made the shortlist.

Sheffield, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle were knocked out of the contest at the end of September, leaving Liverpool and Glasgow as the final two.

Which Liverpool venue will host?

Eurovision will be hosted at the M&S Bank Arena, in the heart of Liverpool and the grand final will take place on Saturday May 13, 2023.

With a capacity of 11,000, the arena has played host to large international acts and continues to do so, with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and George Ezra shows coming up later in the year.

It is also located right next to some of Liverpool’s fabulous art galleries and museums, and a short walk from Liverpool ONE.

How do I get tickets for Eurovision 2023?

The official Eurovision website states: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.

“Even at that stage, the available number of tickets will take a little longer to decide while the BBC evaluates how much space is needed for the production inside the venue. Because the Eurovision Song Contest is a live TV production some sections of the seating may need to be altered to make way for cameras, technical equipment and the stage. This is entirely dependent on the chosen venue.”

So, although the Host City has been announced, there’s still some loose ends to tie up.