Roles include security workers, baristas and housekeepers.

A Eurovision recruitment fair will showcase job opportunities and careers in the Liverpool City Region.

Around 45 employers will highlight a wide range of jobs at the event at ACC Liverpool – including security workers, receptionists, porters, chefs, food and beverage roles, baristas, housekeepers and supervisors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The job fair will taken place on March 1 and nterviews for temporary and permanent roles paying up to £30,000-a-year will be held on the day.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has joined forces with the Department for Work and Pensions, Liverpool City Council and Growth Platform to stage the recruitment drive which is aimed at filling vacancies in the tourism and hospitality sector as the city region gears up to welcome around 100,000 extra visitors for Eurovision.

Employers hope the opportunities created by the once-in-a-lifetime music event will inspire people to consider a career in the diverse and vibrant visitor sector.

The Liverpool City Region visitor economy is worth £4.98bn a year, providing more than 50,000 jobs locally, in museums, theatres, venues, restaurants, hotels, bars, shops and transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eurovision recruitment fair will take place between 11am and 4pm at ACC Liverpool and is the first in a series of careers roadshows across the city region, including mini recruitment events and a campaign to raise awareness of the of the hospitality and tourism economy in schools.

Mini recruitment fairs are planned in Halton, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral - such as a pop-up shop in Bootle.

Job seekers will also be able to sign up for training courses to improve their chances of finding work in the sector.

Janet Nuzum, Visitor Economy Sector Manager at Growth Platform – Liverpool City Region Growth Company, said: “Undoubtably the Eurovision Song Contest is an exciting opportunity for the Liverpool City Region visitor economy sector. Not only will people across the globe be watching this iconic event but we expect 100,000 extra visitors staying and enjoying our fantastic region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What this event gives us is an opportunity to highlight the significant role that hospitality plays in making sure visitors have an exceptional time when they are here. That is why we, alongside our partners, are hosting this recruitment fair – we want people to be a part of this vibrant sector and help our businesses fill their vacancies and find the talent they need.

“For employers wanting to find new employees for all types of roles, this recruitment fair is a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of and I would encourage businesses to get involved and register your interest.”

Signing up

If you are looking for a job in the sector, sign up by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement

Advertisement