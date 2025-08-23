Everton fans are being urged not to drive to Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues will face Brighton on Sunday 24 August at 2pm, with almost 53,000 spectators expected to pack out the stadium for the first ever Premier League fixture at the venue.

The Liverpool Celebrates 2025 festival will also be taking place at the Pier Head from 1.00pm-9.00pm, with road closures in place and thousands of music fans heading to the spot on the banks of the Mersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with Liverpool City Council, Merseytravel, Merseyrail, and local bus operators, a comprehensive transport plan has been developed to support Everton fans in getting to and from the stadium. Supporters are urged to give themselves plenty of time, plan ahead and make use of the extensive public transport network.

Proposals for another Everton themed bar a stone’s throw away from the club’s new stadium has been given the green light | Carl Recine/Getty Images

How to get to Hill Dickinson Stadium

Rail: Sandhills Station is the closest Merseyrail stop, with additional entrances and crowd management systems in place. Moorfields and Bank Hall stations are also within walking distance and offer alternatives to avoid congestion.

Sandhills Station is the closest Merseyrail stop, with additional entrances and crowd management systems in place. Moorfields and Bank Hall stations are also within walking distance and offer alternatives to avoid congestion. Bus: Four dedicated shuttle bus services will operate from Liverpool city centre, Bootle, and Kirkby, with park-and-ride options available.

Four dedicated shuttle bus services will operate from Liverpool city centre, Bootle, and Kirkby, with park-and-ride options available. Ferries: Mersey Ferries will run special matchday shuttle services from Seacombe, with return trips post-match. A special Matchday Ferry Ticket is available - full details can be found on the Mersey Ferries website.

Mersey Ferries will run special matchday shuttle services from Seacombe, with return trips post-match. A special Matchday Ferry Ticket is available - full details can be found on the Mersey Ferries website. Walking, Scooter & Cycling: The stadium is easily accessible on foot or by bike from the city centre, with safe walking routes and cycle parking available. Cyclists and scooter riders should dismount within road closures.

Road closures

According to Everton FC, road closures will be in place two hours before kick-off on the main approach roads to the stadium: Waterloo Road, Regent Road, Ten Streets Area, roads surrounding Wellington Employment Park, and roads south of Bankfield Street.

These roads will also be closed from final whistle until crowds have dispersed. Sandhills Lane will be closed pre-and-post match to assist in crowd management at Sandhills Station.

Vehicles will not be able to access the road directly outside the stadium footprint from three hours prior to kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures

Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.

Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Ian Fairbrother

Hill Dickinson Stadium parking rules

A Football Match Parking Zone has been introduced, covering a 30-minute walk radius from the stadium.

Permit-only parking will be in effect, with enforcement teams active throughout the day.

No matchday parking is available at the stadium itself. Fans driving into Liverpool are advised to use city centre car parks or key transport hubs and connect via shuttle buses or trains.

Blue Badge holders can park for as long as they need to in permit parking areas but will need to clearly display their badge, not cause an obstruction on the road and avoid ‘no loading/unloading’ restricted areas . Additional Blue Badge bays have been added on Regent Road for accessible parking. More Blue Badge advice can be found here.

Roads immediately adjacent to the stadium, including Blackstone Street, Derby Road, the Ten Streets, and parts of Great Howard Street, will be closed or will have restricted access.

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “We’ve worked closely with Everton FC and local partners to ensure matchday travel is safe, efficient, and respectful of our communities. We urge all fans who are able to leave the car at home and embrace public transport or active travel options.

“It will be a busy day for our public transport services. So, give yourself a little extra time to get to there.

“It’s a fabulous stadium and a wonderful addition to the city’s waterfront. The game itself is sure to be a special occasion and one for all Everton fans to savour. The atmosphere will be incredible.

“So, let’s kick off the season sustainably - leave the car, take the train, bus, bike or ferry, and be part of a better matchday experience.”