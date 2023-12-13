Liverpool John Lennon Airport: Every destination you can fly to from Liverpool Airport with new Jet2 routes
One new destination will be the furthest served direct from Liverpool.
Going on holiday will become even easier for Scousers in a few months time, as the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline will see a raft of new flights take off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
Commencing in March 2024, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will begin to operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.
Aircrafts will fly to destinations across Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus, including exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos and Bourgas.
Below is every place you can fly to from Liverpool, with Jet2.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport
The first Jet2.com flight from the airport will depart on March 28 2024.
- Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route
- Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)
- Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday)
- Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive rout
- Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route
- Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)
- Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route
- Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route
- Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)
- Kos – weekly Friday services
- Paphos – weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout
- Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)
- Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)
- Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route
- Simi - up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) between May 2 and October 21.