One new destination will be the furthest served direct from Liverpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Going on holiday will become even easier for Scousers in a few months time, as the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline will see a raft of new flights take off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Commencing in March 2024, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will begin to operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aircrafts will fly to destinations across Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus, including exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos and Bourgas.

Below is every place you can fly to from Liverpool, with Jet2.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

The first Jet2.com flight from the airport will depart on March 28 2024.