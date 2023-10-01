Jessica Baker, 15, died along with driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, in the motorway crash.

The family of a teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 in Wirral on Friday have said her death has left a ‘massive void’ in their lives that ‘will never be filled’.

Jessica Baker, 15, was travelling on a bus carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School, which struck a reservation at junction five of the motorway and overturned, just after 8am.

The school bus driver, Stephen Shrimpton, 40, also died. His family have said the father-of-two ‘suffered a medical issue while driving’.

Ms Baker’s family paid tribute to her in a statement released through Merseyside Police on Sunday. In it, they said: “Jessica was a warm-hearted, wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece, devoted sister and loyal friend.

“A talented climber, based at the Boardroom Climbing centre academy where she helped coach younger climbers and competed around the country inspiring others.

“At the age of 15, just starting Year 11 at West Kirby Grammar School, where her focus was not just on academic work but also sports, representing the school at many events.

“Her untimely death has led to a massive void in our lives that will never be filled. She will be missed by many, from not only school but also the climbing community across the country.”

Jessica Baker, 15, the teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 motorway in Wirral on Friday. Image: Merseyside Police/family handout

The headteacher of her school West Kirby Grammar, Simeon Clarke, also paid tribute, describing the teenager as ‘unequivocally kind and empathetic’ and saying she will be ‘greatly and sadly missed’ by all at West Kirby Grammar.

He said: “Jessica was a dedicated friend who was a well-liked and respected member of our school community. She was an unassuming, polite and conscientious student who exemplified the values of our school.

“Jessica was also a keen sportswoman, representing her house and the school in numerous competitions, and demonstrating an unwavering love of - and commitment to - rock climbing, where she had previously represented Wales in national competitions.

“Jessica will be greatly and sadly missed by her friends, teammates, classmates, and all at West Kirby Grammar School who had the pleasure and privilege to encounter her.”

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out next week to establish the causes of death, police said.

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident. Four children were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including a 14-year-old boy who police say suffered life-changing injuries.

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died after his school bus struck a reservation near Junction five of the M53 and overturned. Image:Merseyside Police/Family handout

The North West Ambulance Service said 52 of the passenger involved in the fatal crash attended the emergency services training centre in Wallasey, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.

