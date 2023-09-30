M53 crash: School bus driver officially named as family pay tribute to ‘loving husband and father’
The family of driver Stephen Shrimpton, who died in the crash, say he ‘suffered a medical issue’ while at the wheel.
The family of a coach driver who died after his packed school bus crashed on the M53 in Wirral on Friday have paid tribute to him as a “loving husband and father”.
Stephen Shrimpton, 40, was one of two fatalities after the vehicle struck a reservation near junction five of the motorway and overturned, just after 8am.
A 15-year-old schoolgirl, Jessica Baker, also died and her family issued a photograph of her on Friday evening through Merseyside Police as they requested privacy.
The coach was carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School.
Mr Shrimpton’s family said: “Stephen was a loving husband and father to his wife and his wonderful children, a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself. Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. The family have requested privacy at this devastating time.”
A GoFundMe page set up by his sister-in-law to help pay for his funeral claims that the father-of-two ‘suffered a medical issue while driving’.
A total of 58 people were involved in the incident. Four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including a 14-year-old boy who police say suffered life-changing injuries.
The North West Ambulance Service said 52 of the passenger involved in the fatal crash attended the emergency services training centre in Wallasey, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.