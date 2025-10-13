General view before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will return to action this weekend following the closure of the latest window of international fixtures. As usual, the bulk of Arne Slot’s squad was called up to represent their countries.

Andy Robertson was among those representing his country as he took to captain duties with Scotland. The left-back oversaw two wins out of two in their World Cup qualifying run, putting them second in their group, level on points with Denmark.

Wins over Greece and Belarus mean Steve Clarke’s side remain unbeaten, with three victories and a draw on the board. However, their latest run has not convinced the players, nor the fans, who booed the team at full-time of their latest clash against Belarus.

Andy Robertson responds to boos from Scotland fans

After the 2-1 win over Belarus at Hampden Park on Sunday, Robertson addressed Scotland’s standard of performances, which led to the fans vocalising their disappointment.

Despite goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay, Scotland weren’t convincing in their latest World Cup qualifying victory. The visitors had been pushing for a result and even had a second-half equaliser ruled out, before a stoppage time goal came as consolation for the Belarusians.

“It doesn't feel good, we can be honest with that,” Robertson admitted. “It doesn't feel like a win at the minute, and I think you can see that by our reaction at the end, which is hugely frustrating. The performance is nowhere near where we need it to be.

“At the start of the week, we would have taken the six points, and we can look back in November at where we are [and be pleased with it], but currently walking off the pitch, it doesn't feel good.

“It's a hugely frustrating night - we felt that in the stands. I didn't quite understand it on Thursday, but I understand it [on Sunday]. We'll take that on board, but come November, we've got the chance to go to a World Cup and that's what we're focused on.”

Liverpool opportunity to turn disappointing run around

After a tense international break, Robertson will return to Liverpool for this weekend’s Premier League action, and it’s a big one for the Reds.

Slot’s side are currently on a three-game losing streak across all competitions, after a Champions League defeat fell between two late winning goals from Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s tactics of late comebacks this season came back to haunt them as both the Eagles and the Blues secured stoppage time wins. The back-to-back defeats saw the Reds lose their spot at the top of the league table, with Arsenal making up the previous five-point gap and leapfrogging into first place.

Liverpool must rediscover their form against Manchester United this weekend. Their bitter rivals will make the journey to Anfield on Sunday and they are also in need of a win. United are currently tenth in the table, with three defeats of their own on the board so far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are up against Fulham, and if Liverpool lose to United, the Gunners have a huge opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.