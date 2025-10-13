An award-winning cafe at the heart of the Wirral community has provided an update on when its new venue will launch, after more than 18 months of anticipation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muzzy's Breakfast House opened in 2019, offering classic cafe dishes such as a full English breakfast, sausage sandwiches or a cheeseburger. Renowned for its huge delicious fry-ups, such as the Bohemian Rapsody, the family cafe has an impressive 4.8 out five star rating on Google reviews and has previously earned a Good Food Award.

The team announced plans to launch a second venue in Heswall at the start of 2024, with renovations beginning around a year ago, but is still yet to open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cafe, named Muzzy's Breakfast and Desserts House, will be located at 236 Telegraph Road and will offer an 'even better breakfast menu' as well as lunch, brunch and desserts.

Muzzy's Breakfast House opened in 2019. Image: Muzzy's Bebington | Muzzy's

Muzzy's Bebington. | Muzzy's

Providing an update on Friday (October 10), Muzzy’s has now confirmed that the new venue will open “before 2026” but an official date has not yet been revealed.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld last year, manager of Muzzy's, Emre Saydam said they chose Heswall as the new location due to building a strong customer base. He explained: "Everyone who came to our branch in Bebington from Heswall said that a quality breakfast establishment like ours would suit the area."

Emre said Muzzy's Breakfast House is a leading cafe in Wirral, which has 'never compromised on quality, even in our worst periods'. "We preferred to lose money rather than lose people. Very good customers know and remember that we took a bankrupt business and brought it to this day with effort, love and determination," he added.