‘We’re quite excited about about this one’ - final guest to complete Comic Con Liverpool line up

Cosplay and comic fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Harry Potter and The Last of Us stars.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST
Comic Con Liverpool organisers are set to reveal one final guest, completing the star-studded line up for autumn 2023.

The huge event returns to Liverpool in under two weeks, with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city. Cosplay and comic fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Harry Potter and The Last of Us stars.

Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at. It will be the second Comic Con event in Liverpool this year following April’s two-day extravaganza

So far, a range big names, from Natalie Dyer to Bella Ramsey have been announced as guests, but organisers say another exciting celeb will be revealed on Tuesday night,

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson for Comic Con Liverpool said: “There’s one final guest announcement for you tonight and we’re quite excited about this one. After this, it’s time to focus on May 2024, with the hopes of bringing you more exciting names. Who do you want tonight’s guest to be?”

They added that so far, “no one in the replies is even close to guessing correctly.”

Comic Con Liverpool will take place on October 21 and 22 and full details can be found here.

